MARTIN - Kathleen
Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 17, 2021. Loving daughter of the late James L. and Ferol (nee Boivin) Martin. Remembered as a dependable, substitute teacher at the Sweethome and Williamsville School Districts. Kathy is survived by her lifelong friend and companion Bonnie Feltz, to whom Kathy has entrusted the care of their beloved cats. Kathy is also survived by close cousins and many faithful friends. No prior visitation. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.