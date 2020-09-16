Menu
Kathleen Mary "Kathy" CORNELIUS
CORNELIUS - Kathleen Mary "Kathy"
Of Alabama Center, NY, September 9, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Francis L. Cornelius, Jr.; dearest mother of Stephanie (Timothy) Benson and Douglas Cornelius; loving and devoted grandmother of Chandler, Aiden, and Ethan Cornelius; Mary, Timothy and Eleanor Benson; dearly missed sister of Carolyn Naab, Paul (Donna) Schmitz, Joe (Rondina) Schmitz, Christine Reigle and Mary Jane (Christopher) Wojnar; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 W. Main Street, Corfu, NY 14036. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
18 W. Main Street, Corfu, New York
