CORNELIUS - Kathleen Mary "Kathy"Of Alabama Center, NY, September 9, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Francis L. Cornelius, Jr.; dearest mother of Stephanie (Timothy) Benson and Douglas Cornelius; loving and devoted grandmother of Chandler, Aiden, and Ethan Cornelius; Mary, Timothy and Eleanor Benson; dearly missed sister of Carolyn Naab, Paul (Donna) Schmitz, Joe (Rondina) Schmitz, Christine Reigle and Mary Jane (Christopher) Wojnar; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 W. Main Street, Corfu, NY 14036. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com