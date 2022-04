McCADDEN - Kathleen E.April 2, 2022, age 74. Beloved daughter of the late Robert J. and Catherine (nee Traphagen) McCadden; dear sister of James R. (Diane) McCadden; loving aunt of Sherrie Lynn (Nicholas) Azzarelli and Robert J. (Jinelle) McCadden; cherished great-aunt of Kayleigh McCadden; forever friend of Elaine Rinfrette. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Private interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com