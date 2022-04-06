McCADDEN - Kathleen E.
Entered into rest April 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Robert J. and Catherine (nee Traphagen) McCadden; dear sister of James R. (Diane) McCadden; loving aunt of Sherrie Lynn (Nicholas) Azzarelli and Robert J. (Jinelle) McCadden; fond great-aunt of Kayleigh McCadden; forever friend of Elaine Rinfrette and Kathleen's cherished cat Tessa; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.