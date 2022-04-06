Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen E. McCADDEN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
McCADDEN - Kathleen E.
Entered into rest April 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Robert J. and Catherine (nee Traphagen) McCadden; dear sister of James R. (Diane) McCadden; loving aunt of Sherrie Lynn (Nicholas) Azzarelli and Robert J. (Jinelle) McCadden; fond great-aunt of Kayleigh McCadden; forever friend of Elaine Rinfrette and Kathleen's cherished cat Tessa; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.