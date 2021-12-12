METZ - Kathleen (nee Sanders)

December 9, 2021, beloved wife of Richard Sr.; dearest mother of Tamara (Jon) Kipp and Richard (Jenice) Metz Jr.; grandmother to Owen and Lily Kipp and Jacob Metz; daughter of Eunice Mead (nee Donner) and the late Almon Sanders; sister of Leanne (Robert) Smielecki, Karen (Paul) Burghardt, Lynnette (Mark) Wrigglesworth, Paulette (Bruce) Griggs, Laurie Sanders, Roberta (David) Tuttle, Rebecca (Drew) Cade, and Sharon Hagan; sister-in-law to Jerome (Marianne) Metz, Robert (Rosemary) Metz; aunt to many nieces and nephews; loving friend to many. A retired baker, cook, and hair dresser, she loved her work. She was always concerned about everyone's well-being. Her smile and laughter could brighten any room. She loved playing cards with family and friends and always enjoyed good company. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and French Rds.) Monday, December 13th, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, NY at 10:30 AM (please assemble in church). In lieu of flowers, donate to the MS Society or play a game of pinochle in her memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.