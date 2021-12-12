METZ - Kathleen (nee Sanders) December 9, 2021, beloved wife of Richard Sr.; dearest mother of Tamara (Jon) Kipp and Richard (Jenice) Metz Jr.; grandmother to Owen and Lily Kipp and Jacob Metz; daughter of Eunice Mead (nee Donner) and the late Almon Sanders; sister of Leanne (Robert) Smielecki, Karen (Paul) Burghardt, Lynnette (Mark) Wrigglesworth, Paulette (Bruce) Griggs, Laurie Sanders, Roberta (David) Tuttle, Rebecca (Drew) Cade, and Sharon Hagan; sister-in-law to Jerome (Marianne) Metz, Robert (Rosemary) Metz; aunt to many nieces and nephews; loving friend to many. A retired baker, cook, and hair dresser, she loved her work. She was always concerned about everyone's well-being. Her smile and laughter could brighten any room. She loved playing cards with family and friends and always enjoyed good company. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and French Rds.) Monday, December 13th, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, NY at 10:30 AM (please assemble in church). In lieu of flowers, donate to the MS Society or play a game of pinochle in her memory.
Sorry to hear about Kathy. Remembering her in girl scouts and high school. God Bless
Kathy Kaye
Friend
December 13, 2021
I did not Kathleen, but do know her sister Bobby Tuttle. As someone who worked for NMSS for 17 years I am happy to make a donation in the name of this wonderful woman.
Andrea Furey
December 13, 2021
Dear Sanders family,
I am deeply saddened to hear of Kathleen´s passing. I was gladdened to see she continued our parents tradition of family games. I well remember Eunice and Skip with Bill and Mitzi playing for hours while the kids ran wild. I miss those times.
May God give you His peace and His Spirit take her home.
Love
Billy
William Garlock
December 12, 2021
William Garlock
December 12, 2021
Was honored to be her maid if honor in her marriage to Rick. And 62 years of wonderful memories. A beautiful person and a devoted friend. We were blessed to have her in our lives.