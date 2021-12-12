Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen NUCCIO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
NUCCIO - Kathleen Marie
(nee Hager)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen Marie Nuccio, who returned to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Nuccio, Jennifer (Steven) Gradzewicz, Allyson (Daniel) Ford and the late baby boy Christopher; adored grandmother of Lauren, Isabel and Jack Gradzewicz and Adeline, Lorelei and Daniel Jr. Ford; loving daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Hager; dear sister of Diane (Edward), Michael (Nancy), Barbara, Beatrice, James and the late Marjorie, late Dennis (Helene), late David (Sharon), late Richard and the late baby girl Mary; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (December 16th) from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenmore Mercy Hospital or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church
2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
You will always be Aunt Kathy to me. R.I.P.
Diane Nuccio
February 6, 2022
My deepest sympathies on the passing of such a beautiful woman. I was lucky enough to work with Kathy and got a chance to see what a great lady she was. I will miss her dearly and wanted to extend my sympathies to you and the family.
Trevor Dehn
Work
December 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of your mom. May you find peace knowing she is with the Lord.
Donna and Thomas Daniele
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results