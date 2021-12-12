NUCCIO - Kathleen Marie
(nee Hager)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen Marie Nuccio, who returned to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Nuccio, Jennifer (Steven) Gradzewicz, Allyson (Daniel) Ford and the late baby boy Christopher; adored grandmother of Lauren, Isabel and Jack Gradzewicz and Adeline, Lorelei and Daniel Jr. Ford; loving daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Hager; dear sister of Diane (Edward), Michael (Nancy), Barbara, Beatrice, James and the late Marjorie, late Dennis (Helene), late David (Sharon), late Richard and the late baby girl Mary; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (December 16th) from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenmore Mercy Hospital or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.