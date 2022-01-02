PIRRO - Kathleen Lorraine
(nee O'hara)
Of East Aurora, at the age of 74 on December 9th, 2021. Wife of Alphonse Pirro. Mother of Jason (Erica) Pirro and Stefaine (Richard) Williams. Sister of Ann (David) Gallagher, Mike (Creina) O'Hara and the late Mary (Gordon) Rusch. Grandmother of Brett and Emma Pirro and Tyler and Olivia Williams. Private Services by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (716-824-4000) have been held. The family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share condolences at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.