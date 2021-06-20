QUINLAN - Kathleen M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 17th, 2021. Loving mother of David M. (Kimberly Reynolds) Woollatt and Margaret M. Woollatt; grandmother of Nathan E. Woollatt; sister of the late John Quinlan, Mary Quinlan and Eileen Kania. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, from 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to the Orchard Park Lions Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.