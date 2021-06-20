Menu
Kathleen M. QUINLAN
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
QUINLAN - Kathleen M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 17th, 2021. Loving mother of David M. (Kimberly Reynolds) Woollatt and Margaret M. Woollatt; grandmother of Nathan E. Woollatt; sister of the late John Quinlan, Mary Quinlan and Eileen Kania. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, from 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to the Orchard Park Lions Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
23
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
5930 South Abbott, Orchard Park, NY
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
