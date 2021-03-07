SARVAS - Kathleen
(nee Sullivan)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Sarvas; dearest daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Houlihan) Sullivan; loving sister of James (late Mariann) Sullivan, David (Linda) Sullivan, Paula Sullivan, Mary Louise (John) McEvoy, Roberta (late Stephen) Clark, late Dennis (late Patricia) Sullivan, late Michael Sullivan, and late Timothy (Theresa) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Prayers will be said Thursday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY 14006. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.