Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen SARVAS
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
SARVAS - Kathleen
(nee Sullivan)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Sarvas; dearest daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Houlihan) Sullivan; loving sister of James (late Mariann) Sullivan, David (Linda) Sullivan, Paula Sullivan, Mary Louise (John) McEvoy, Roberta (late Stephen) Clark, late Dennis (late Patricia) Sullivan, late Michael Sullivan, and late Timothy (Theresa) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Prayers will be said Thursday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY 14006. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Most Precious Blood Church
22 Prospect Street, Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Uncle Paul, Jonathan and I are sorry. We are here for anything you need.
Jane Sullivan
Family
March 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Paul. Kathy has been our friend since grade school days at St Mary´s, high school at Immaculata, and bridesmaid in our wedding. She always made us laugh, and now we are sad.
Joanne & Bill Fennell
March 8, 2021
Paul, so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest condolences.
Dave Park
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results