SEBASTIAN - Kathleen C.
(nee Worlund)
April 7, 2022. Wife of the late Anthony J. Sebastian; dear mother of William Orzechowski, Debbie Salow, Tammie (Richard) Michalski, Anthony, Maria Sebastian and the late Tina Rader; dear grandmother of Paul, Jenny and Tim, Andrew and David, Jermey, Jessica, late Willie, Lauren and Matt, Taylor and Jake. Family will be present on Tuesday from 2-6 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.