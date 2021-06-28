SMITH - Kathleen Frances (nee Thiel) June 25, 2021, of Springville, NY, at the age of 78 years. Loving wife of Charles Francis Smith; devoted mother of Wayne (Dana), Norman Smith, Angela (Daniel) Shaver, Lukas (Mandy) and Gregory Smith; grandmother of Jacob, Alicia and Isiah; sister of Bess (Late Fran) Enser, Rosella (Late Donald) Schasel, Joseph (Marie) Thiel, Mary (Earl) Bartz, John (Laura) Thiel, Francis (Sheri) Thiel, Eugina (Late Gordon) Olsen, Nelson (Debbie) Thiel and the late Anthony Thiel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 10 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Please assemble at church.
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Kathy was one of the kindest and most giving people I have ever known. She taught my children many things and gave them memories they will have forever . God bless her and your entire family . Our prayers are with you all.
Gale and Jim Ulrich
Neighbor
June 29, 2021
Dear Norm We are so sorry for your Loss.You are in our Thoughts and Prayers.Our Deepest Sympathy goes out to you and your Family...Marylou & Keith(ALP Steel)
keith jacobe
Other
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tina carter
Family
June 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss and know there is no more suffering. Hang in there.