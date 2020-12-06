SORRENTINO-BULL - Kathleen (nee McDermott)
Passed away on November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph S. Sorrentino and the late Robert F. Bull; dear mother of Paul Sorrentino, Michael (Patti) Sorrentino and Patricia (Michael) Sorrentino-Bryniarski; loving grandmother of Sarah (Joshua) Klettke, Nicole (Anthony) Caldarella, Zachary and Joshua Sorrentino; sister of the late Thomas (late Kathy) McDermott; dear friend of Richard Nowicki. A Funeral Mass and entombment was held privately due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date once restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Kathleen was an avid Boater, a member of the Buffalo Launch Club, YMCA "Water Lilies", Orchard Park Senior Center, and the St. John Vianney Seniors. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.