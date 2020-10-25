LeBLANC - Kathleen Susan
Age 78, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020, from COPD complications. She was born January 29th, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, to Joseph and Marie O'Shei. She was married, over 50 years, to Donald LeBlanc, who preceded her in death in 2016. Kathleen went to school for, and became, a dental hygienist, where she worked for many years. She also excelled in real estate. But, at her core... She was a fixer. She had an unparalleled drive to help people. Especially, those with the greatest need. She involved herself with several Christian ministries for over 50 years. Kathleen is survived by her three children and their wives: Paul and Jesse LeBlanc, Jae and Melissa LeBlanc-Williams, and Robert and Dianne LeBlanc; grandchildren: Christian, Steven, Emily, Olivia, Samuel, and Cecilia LeBlanc; and, great-grandson Adrien LeBlanc. Kathleen will be interred with her husband, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, near Colorado Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, an organization Kathleen and Donald supported throughout their years.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.