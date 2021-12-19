Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen M. WAGNER
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
WAGNER - Kathleen M. (nee McCarthy)
Of Alden, NY, passed away December 12, 2021, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 71 years to Leonard E. Wagner; dear mother of Leo, Gary, Kenneth (Cheryl), Bryan, Gail (Corey) Salem, Marianne (Thomas) Gilhooly and Donna (Mark) Strom; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; sister of Msgr. Leo McCarthy, Elizabeth (late Thomas) Easton, Sr. Ellen McCarthy, S.S.J. and the late Verna (late Jack) Heist, Paul, Nora (late Bruce) Bramley, Margaret Mary (late John) Amedick, Daniel (late Marion), Frances (late Glen) Kocher, Stephen "Bud" and Thomas (Valerie) McCarthy. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Monday, December 27th from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Tuesday, December 28th at 12 noon. (please assemble at church and be mindful that face masks will be required). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries

So sorry to learn of Kathy's death. A lovely person, with always a smile on her face and an encouraging word.
linda frost
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
Dear Uncle Lenny & Cousins: Please know my heartfelt thoughts, prayer and special memory of "Aunt Kathleen". She was such a special person and as Anne Marie stated, "she had a heart of gold". Her special demeanor always brought a sense of positive energy and sincere "Kindness" to any encounter. In additional to her smile, engaging interaction and enthusiastic tone of voice, her actions spoke for her. She was the most consistent person I know of always remembering birthdays (maybe because we shared the same month) and cards for special events. Her core values and Catholic faith were integral to who she was and how she interacted with all of us. She was a person that whenever I saw her at a distance, the approach was always based on a sense of anticipation for something positive and engaging. Her Catholic faith was so obvious in "who" she was and "how" she lived her life. Despite her diminuative stature (was she 5ft 2in?) she had the heart and will of a Lioness! Who was not afraid to stand up or articulate her positiion on life, family, country or Catholic values. She had many a trait of her mother, Grandma Verna.
Aunt Kathleen, you will be missed, but your legacy lives on with memories of your examples of faith and family, "WHAT to do" and "HOW to do it" ! Undoubtedly, you are "Inside the Golden Gates" where God has for YOU a well deserved, special, place for eternal life. Peace and Eternal Rest....Sincerely and Appreciably.....nephew Jim
Jim McCarthy
Family
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Kathy and remember her as having a spiritually well lived life. She instilled a concern for others in her children, and her sons have given much to the Alden community as a testament to her legacy.
Phillip Aaronson
December 19, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. May the happy memories you all shared give you some comfort during this difficult time
Blake and Lynn Strom
December 18, 2021
Dear Donna and Family,
On behalf of MOMS and my entire family we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to you and your family at this time. You took such great care of your mom and your dad! She was very blessed to have such a wonderful daughter as you to look after her. Your mom was a wonderful person, kind, thoughtful, and faithful like you. May she now receive the crown in the Kingdom that she so richly deserves. With love & prayers,
Dawn Iacono
Dawn Iacono
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Michelle lost her father Tuesday so we understand what you're going through all to well. Best wishes from your GWRRA friends!
Michael Yost
Friend
December 17, 2021
Our condolences to the Wagner family. So sad to here the loss of your mom. Saying prayers for the whole family at this time.
Paul & Arlene Wolfling
Friend
December 16, 2021
Our prayers are with you in Heaven.
We love you Libby, Sherrie and family.
Elizabeth Easton
Sister
December 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judith Heineman
December 16, 2021
Uncle Kenny and all my cousins, I am sorry to hear of Aunt Kathleen's passing. I am unable to convey my sympathy in person as I am currently in Arizona. Your wife/mom was always so kind with a heart of gold. Again, I am so sorry for your loss.
Anne Marie Allport
Family
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom. I remember her as a very nice person. Hugs to you all.
Terri Anstett
Neighbor
December 15, 2021
Dear Wagner Family,
Deepest sympathy. You are in our thoughts
Sue and Al Meyers
Friend
December 15, 2021
To the Wagner family we are so very sorry for your loss, we pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time
Michelle, Cecily and Kim Lehman
Kim Smith
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
Dearest Family, I’m sure your Mom had a most wonderful and excellent time here on Gods earth and now she has her reward. May all of your fond memories bring a smile to your face and help to heal your sorrow. Blessings to you all. Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
December 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family
Janet Boatman
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results