WAGNER - Kathleen M. (nee McCarthy)
Of Alden, NY, passed away December 12, 2021, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 71 years to Leonard E. Wagner; dear mother of Leo, Gary, Kenneth (Cheryl), Bryan, Gail (Corey) Salem, Marianne (Thomas) Gilhooly and Donna (Mark) Strom; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; sister of Msgr. Leo McCarthy, Elizabeth (late Thomas) Easton, Sr. Ellen McCarthy, S.S.J. and the late Verna (late Jack) Heist, Paul, Nora (late Bruce) Bramley, Margaret Mary (late John) Amedick, Daniel (late Marion), Frances (late Glen) Kocher, Stephen "Bud" and Thomas (Valerie) McCarthy. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Monday, December 27th from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Tuesday, December 28th at 12 noon. (please assemble at church and be mindful that face masks will be required). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.