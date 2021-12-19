Dear Uncle Lenny & Cousins: Please know my heartfelt thoughts, prayer and special memory of "Aunt Kathleen". She was such a special person and as Anne Marie stated, "she had a heart of gold". Her special demeanor always brought a sense of positive energy and sincere "Kindness" to any encounter. In additional to her smile, engaging interaction and enthusiastic tone of voice, her actions spoke for her. She was the most consistent person I know of always remembering birthdays (maybe because we shared the same month) and cards for special events. Her core values and Catholic faith were integral to who she was and how she interacted with all of us. She was a person that whenever I saw her at a distance, the approach was always based on a sense of anticipation for something positive and engaging. Her Catholic faith was so obvious in "who" she was and "how" she lived her life. Despite her diminuative stature (was she 5ft 2in?) she had the heart and will of a Lioness! Who was not afraid to stand up or articulate her positiion on life, family, country or Catholic values. She had many a trait of her mother, Grandma Verna.

Aunt Kathleen, you will be missed, but your legacy lives on with memories of your examples of faith and family, "WHAT to do" and "HOW to do it" ! Undoubtedly, you are "Inside the Golden Gates" where God has for YOU a well deserved, special, place for eternal life. Peace and Eternal Rest....Sincerely and Appreciably.....nephew Jim

Jim McCarthy Family December 21, 2021