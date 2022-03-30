BERGMANN - Kathryn E.Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 26, 2022. Loving daughter of Michael Clifford Bergmann and Sheila M. Gould; beloved granddaughter of George A. and Kathryn M. Gould and the late Charles and Dorothy Bergmann; adored niece of Kevin (Siobhan) Gould, Elizabeth (Thomas) Vales, G. Patrick Gould, Kerry (Joseph) Schmit, Brian Gould, Michele (William) Conrad, Rev. Kevin (Laura) Bergmann, and the late Candy (John) Wisniewski and Paul Bergmann; dear cousin to many; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's honor to Mental Health Advocates of WNY - Just Tell One, 1021 Broadway 5th Floor, Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at