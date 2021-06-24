Menu
Kathryn "Katie" DiPASQUALE
DiPASQUALE - Kathryn
(nee May) "Katie"
Age 37, June 20, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Michael DiPasquale; loving daughter of Debbie (Joe) Kindred and James May Jr.; treasured mom of Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan and Makayla; dear sister of Kelly, Brandon, Thomas, Corey, Kristen and Madison; adored granddaughter of the late Kathryn (late Thomas) Felice, the late Jerry Lee and James (late Donna) May Sr.; also survived by extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 o'clock in St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Katie to Catholic Charities. Please leave memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
33 Victoria Blvd, Kenmore, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie and family so sorry for your loss may God comfort you at this time. Cathy V
Cathleen Van Alstine
Other
June 24, 2021
Oh sweet baby girl, I have no words! MY HEART IS BROKEN! Your sweet smile was so contagious! The only comfort is knowing that grandma and gg welcomed you with open arms. We will always see your spirit through your children. You will be a guardian angel for Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan and Makayla and they will know that. Now you are in God's loving arms and we have lots to talk about when we meet again! So until then fly high my sweet baby girl!!! I will ALWAYS love to the moon and back! Love, Mom
Mom
Family
June 24, 2021
