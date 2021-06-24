DiPASQUALE - Kathryn
(nee May) "Katie"
Age 37, June 20, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Michael DiPasquale; loving daughter of Debbie (Joe) Kindred and James May Jr.; treasured mom of Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan and Makayla; dear sister of Kelly, Brandon, Thomas, Corey, Kristen and Madison; adored granddaughter of the late Kathryn (late Thomas) Felice, the late Jerry Lee and James (late Donna) May Sr.; also survived by extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 o'clock in St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Katie to Catholic Charities. Please leave memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.