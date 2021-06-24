Oh sweet baby girl, I have no words! MY HEART IS BROKEN! Your sweet smile was so contagious! The only comfort is knowing that grandma and gg welcomed you with open arms. We will always see your spirit through your children. You will be a guardian angel for Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan and Makayla and they will know that. Now you are in God's loving arms and we have lots to talk about when we meet again! So until then fly high my sweet baby girl!!! I will ALWAYS love to the moon and back! Love, Mom

Mom Family June 24, 2021