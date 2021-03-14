FELICE - Kathryn A.
(nee Schneider)
Age 79, March 10, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Lee and the late Thomas Felice; devoted mother of Debbie (Joe) Kindred; adored grandmother of Katie, Kelly, Thomas and Kristen; great-grandmother of Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan, Giulianna, Makayla, Noah, Kaiden, Malik and twins arriving soon; dear sister of William (Sue) Schneider and the late Nelson Schneider; also survived by nieces and great-nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 o'clock in St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Palliative Care. To leave condolences please visit at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.