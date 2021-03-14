Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn A. FELICE
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FELICE - Kathryn A.
(nee Schneider)
Age 79, March 10, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Lee and the late Thomas Felice; devoted mother of Debbie (Joe) Kindred; adored grandmother of Katie, Kelly, Thomas and Kristen; great-grandmother of Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Ryan, Giulianna, Makayla, Noah, Kaiden, Malik and twins arriving soon; dear sister of William (Sue) Schneider and the late Nelson Schneider; also survived by nieces and great-nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 o'clock in St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Palliative Care. To leave condolences please visit at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.