KIRISITS - Kathryn J.
(nee Dabb)
Age 79, of Tonawanda, June 22, 2021. Wife of 48 years to Norman R. Kirisits; mother of Steven (Val) and Robert (Betsey) Kirisits, Karen (Michael) Russell, Lynn, Jeffrey (Susan) and Susan (Robin) Kirisits; grandmother of Alyssa (Rodney), Jason, Adam (Kahley), Stevie, Rebecca, Kevin, Nicholas, Samantha, Justin, Hannah, Haley and Avrey; great-grandmother of Kylee, Hudson, Adalynn and Emma; daughter of the late George and Margaret Dabb; sister of George (Charae) Dabb and loving niece of Jean Coe. Also many nieces and nephews. Kathryn was a volunteer for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Outreach and Children's Hospital. She was also a longtime employee of DeGraff Memorial Hospital. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, July 1st at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda. Everyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.