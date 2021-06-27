Menu
KIRISITS - Kathryn J.
(nee Dabb)
Age 79, of Tonawanda, June 22, 2021. Wife of 48 years to Norman R. Kirisits; mother of Steven (Val) and Robert (Betsey) Kirisits, Karen (Michael) Russell, Lynn, Jeffrey (Susan) and Susan (Robin) Kirisits; grandmother of Alyssa (Rodney), Jason, Adam (Kahley), Stevie, Rebecca, Kevin, Nicholas, Samantha, Justin, Hannah, Haley and Avrey; great-grandmother of Kylee, Hudson, Adalynn and Emma; daughter of the late George and Margaret Dabb; sister of George (Charae) Dabb and loving niece of Jean Coe. Also many nieces and nephews. Kathryn was a volunteer for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Outreach and Children's Hospital. She was also a longtime employee of DeGraff Memorial Hospital. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, July 1st at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda. Everyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
150 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
To Norm and the entire "Kirisits Klan": my thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time. Kathy was so special to so many and will be missed so much!
Rae Marie Selover
Family
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers for your family.
Patti & Rick Kindron
Friend
June 29, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, Our prayers are with you and yours.
linda a koerner & Paul Myers
Friend
June 27, 2021
