LATSCH - Kathryn L.
(nee DeGarmo)
November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Latsch Jr.; loving mother of Tina (Sherrill) Davis and James (Marlena) Latsch; sister of Charles (Karen) DeGarmo and the late Rose Marie (Vester) Harville and Helen (Robert) Samol; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. All are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery (Assemble at Office) on Friday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.