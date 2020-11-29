BUELL - Kathryn M.
November 19, 2020. Daughter of James and Margaret "Peggy" (Haley) Buell; sister of Jennifer (Scott) Kunkel and James Buell; aunt of Austin and Rian Kunkel. Private services were held for the family due to current health concerns. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Autism Learning Partners. Arrangements by the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.