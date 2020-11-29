Menu
Kathryn M. BUELL
1982 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1982
DIED
November 19, 2020
BUELL - Kathryn M.
November 19, 2020. Daughter of James and Margaret "Peggy" (Haley) Buell; sister of Jennifer (Scott) Kunkel and James Buell; aunt of Austin and Rian Kunkel. Private services were held for the family due to current health concerns. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Autism Learning Partners. Arrangements by the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Deepest sympathy to all family members and friends of Kathryn. Far too young to concede residence in time and space. God be with all in this time of great loss. Caryl and I are lifting prayers to our eternal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ that He will embellish with the comfort of the Holy Spririt throughout your life-long bereavement and afford you manifold peace and love.
Robert Terragnoli
Friend
November 27, 2020
Fondly remembering Kathryn and holding you all of you close in our thoughts and prayers. With sympathy and love, Terry, Mary Ellen, Katie and Claire KREUZ
November 24, 2020
Jim and Peggy so sorry for your loss.
Mike Vanderlip
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dear Jim, So sorry for you loss. I'll add her name to our prayer group so she'll be well cared for.
Charles Zernentsch
Friend
November 24, 2020
Jim and Peggy, our deepest condolences in the passing of your daughter Kathryn. May jesus welcome her into his loving arms. Our prayers will be with you during this time of loss.
Rich and Julie Gorecki
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to all of you. May the love and joy that Kathryn brought to this world stay embedded in your hearts forever. Our prayers and blessings are with you.
Diane, Tom , Kelly and Tommy Shantler
Diane Shantler
Friend
November 24, 2020