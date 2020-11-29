Deepest sympathy to all family members and friends of Kathryn. Far too young to concede residence in time and space. God be with all in this time of great loss. Caryl and I are lifting prayers to our eternal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ that He will embellish with the comfort of the Holy Spririt throughout your life-long bereavement and afford you manifold peace and love.

Robert Terragnoli Friend November 27, 2020