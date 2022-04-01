Menu
Kathryn P. NAWROCKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
NAWROCKI - Kathryn P.
(nee Pustelnik)
Of Leesburg, FL, formerly of West Seneca, entered into rest March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Nawrocki; devoted mother of Lynn (Joseph) Sajdak and Andrew (Natalie) Nawrocki; cherished grandmother of Sydney, Joseph, John, Lillian, and Isabel; loving daughter of the late Casimer and Joanna "Jean" Pustelnik; dear sister of Joanne (late Albert) DiBello, Patricia (Dr. Daniel) Ceranski, and Daniel (Carol) Pustelnik; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 10:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully decline. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Kathryn was a kind and generous person who shared her love of life and her artistic skills as a quilter with family, friends, and those in need. She will be missed.
Dan & Pat Ceranski
March 29, 2022
