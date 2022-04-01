NAWROCKI - Kathryn P.
(nee Pustelnik)
Of Leesburg, FL, formerly of West Seneca, entered into rest March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Nawrocki; devoted mother of Lynn (Joseph) Sajdak and Andrew (Natalie) Nawrocki; cherished grandmother of Sydney, Joseph, John, Lillian, and Isabel; loving daughter of the late Casimer and Joanna "Jean" Pustelnik; dear sister of Joanne (late Albert) DiBello, Patricia (Dr. Daniel) Ceranski, and Daniel (Carol) Pustelnik; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 10:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully decline. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.