DESMINIS - Kathy "Katina" (nee Naskos)November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kostas G. Desminis; loving mother of Irene K. (George) Bechakas; cherished grandmother of Fotini K. Bechakas; dear daughter of the late Ioannis and Dimitra (nee Klisari) Naskos; caring sister of Fransesca (late George) Grammatikou and the late Haralambos (Georgia) Naskos all from Greece; also survived by nieces and nephews in Greece. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com