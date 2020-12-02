DESMINIS - Kathy "Katina" (nee Naskos)
November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kostas G. Desminis; loving mother of Irene K. (George) Bechakas; cherished grandmother of Fotini K. Bechakas; dear daughter of the late Ioannis and Dimitra (nee Klisari) Naskos; caring sister of Fransesca (late George) Grammatikou and the late Haralambos (Georgia) Naskos all from Greece; also survived by nieces and nephews in Greece. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.