Katrina Lee PIERCE
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
PIERCE - Katrina Lee
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 15, 2021. Loving daughter of Lee and Dara (nee DeVries) Pierce; dear sister of Luke Pierce; cherished granddaughter of Florence DeVries, F. Leo Pierce, Lois Pierce and the late Hendrikus DeVries; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Boss. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Thursday (March 18, 2021) from 3-7 PM, where Prayers will be offered on Friday (March 19, 2021) at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Good Shepherd Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, at 10 AM. Mass can be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-HLKwGZvENOfY1Fa2bK_jg. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
19
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Church
5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Pendleton, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Sending all of you prayers and love. She was always a great girl for me years ago at her dental visits at L+H Hope love fills your hearts with beautiful memories
Lisa Choops Pielaszkiewicz
March 23, 2021
My heart breaks for you and your family. Your girl so beautiful and sweet . . . Keep your memories and your love for her tucked close in your hearts. She will carry you through . . . So much love to you and your family
Maureen Kelly
March 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss!! Katrina was a wonderful girl who always had the biggest smile on her face. My heart and prayers go to this entire family!!!!
Kasey Stover
March 19, 2021
Dear Lee, Dara, Uncle Lee, Aunt Lois and the whole family, Please know that we are holding you in our hearts through this difficult time. With our deepest condolences, Jean and Laurie Gigante
LaurieAlison M Gigante
March 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences. We are so sad to hear of Katrina´s passing. We will always remember the beautiful, fun girl that had the biggest smile especially when she was with family. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Keith and Gail Marsh
March 17, 2021
