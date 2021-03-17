PIERCE - Katrina Lee
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 15, 2021. Loving daughter of Lee and Dara (nee DeVries) Pierce; dear sister of Luke Pierce; cherished granddaughter of Florence DeVries, F. Leo Pierce, Lois Pierce and the late Hendrikus DeVries; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Boss. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Thursday (March 18, 2021) from 3-7 PM, where Prayers will be offered on Friday (March 19, 2021) at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Good Shepherd Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, at 10 AM. Mass can be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-HLKwGZvENOfY1Fa2bK_jg
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.