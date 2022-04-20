Menu
Rev. Kay E. WOIKE
WOIKE - Kay E., Rev.
(nee Reinhart)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, April 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Glenn V. Woike. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Martial Ganga) Woike-Ganga and Adrienne (Matthew Thomas) Woike. Dear grandmother of Jaden, Aisha and Leo. Sister of Susan, Fred (Cindy), and Charles (Anne) Reinhart. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 22nd, 5-8 PM, at the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY, where services will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Justice for Migrant Families or Hospice Buffalo. Family requests all attendees wear masks. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
