Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kaye B. MURPHY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MURPHY - Kaye B.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Antonia (nee Schegg) Murphy; devoted father of Randall (Gretchen) Murphy, Dr. Toni Murphy and Ronald Murphy; cherished grandfather of Drew, Reid (Jackie), Christina (Joe), Becca, Nicole and James; loving son of the late Isaac and Nellie Murphy; predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kaye's honor to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.