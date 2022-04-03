MURPHY - Kaye B.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Antonia (nee Schegg) Murphy; devoted father of Randall (Gretchen) Murphy, Dr. Toni Murphy and Ronald Murphy; cherished grandfather of Drew, Reid (Jackie), Christina (Joe), Becca, Nicole and James; loving son of the late Isaac and Nellie Murphy; predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kaye's honor to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.