Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kazimiera "Kasia" ZMICH
ZMICH - Kazimiera "Kasia"
(nee Petyk)
August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zygmunt "Ziggy" Zmich; dear mother of Theresa Mueller, Stanley, Casey, Hank (Karen), and the late Thaddeus (Linda) Zmich; grandmother of Stan, Mike (Tina), Chris (Kerrie), Tricia (Andrew), Zachary, and Garrett; great-grandmother of Michael, Katelyn, Kameron, Luke, Nathan, Jackson, Matthew, and Hunter; survived by several nieces and nephews. As per Kasia's wishes, her body was donated to the UB School of Medicine. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Kasia was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed gardening. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.