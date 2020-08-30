ZMICH - Kazimiera "Kasia"

(nee Petyk)

August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zygmunt "Ziggy" Zmich; dear mother of Theresa Mueller, Stanley, Casey, Hank (Karen), and the late Thaddeus (Linda) Zmich; grandmother of Stan, Mike (Tina), Chris (Kerrie), Tricia (Andrew), Zachary, and Garrett; great-grandmother of Michael, Katelyn, Kameron, Luke, Nathan, Jackson, Matthew, and Hunter; survived by several nieces and nephews. As per Kasia's wishes, her body was donated to the UB School of Medicine. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Kasia was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed gardening. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.