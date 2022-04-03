Menu
Kazimierz ARMATYS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
ARMATYS - Kazimierz
Of Little Valley, NY, entered into rest on December 7, 2021.Beloved husband of the late Julianne (Cronin) Armatys. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Monday, April 4 from 4 - 6:30 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Private burial was in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga.Mr. Armatys was a U.S. Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
