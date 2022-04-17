Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kazimierz E. SOLTYSIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
SOLTYSIAK - Kazimierz E.
April 11, 2022, originally from Walbrzych, Poland, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Halina I. (nee Pietryga) Soltysiak; loving father of Agnes H. (John J.) McDonald; dear grandfather of Ben and Kyle McDonald. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Monday from 3 PM-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, 389 Peckham Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Please assemble at church.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.