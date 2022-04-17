SOLTYSIAK - Kazimierz E. April 11, 2022, originally from Walbrzych, Poland, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Halina I. (nee Pietryga) Soltysiak; loving father of Agnes H. (John J.) McDonald; dear grandfather of Ben and Kyle McDonald. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Monday from 3 PM-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, 389 Peckham Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Please assemble at church.