SOLTYSIAK - Kazimierz E.

April 11, 2022, originally from Walbrzych, Poland, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Halina I. (nee Pietryga) Soltysiak; loving father of Agnes H. (John J.) McDonald; dear grandfather of Ben and Kyle McDonald. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Monday from 3 PM-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, 389 Peckham Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.