HOLMES - Keith C.Of Tonawanda, NY, February 20, 2021. Loving companion of the late Judy Sparkes; dearest husband of the late Maureen (nee Cutting) Holmes. Keith was a retired employee of Erie County. He enjoyed motorcycles, golfing, and boating the Buffalo River. Keith found his son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Joanne, later in life, and they were with him at his time of passing. He will be missed by his family and countless friends. A gathering to celebrate Keith will be held in the summer.