Keith C. HOLMES
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
HOLMES - Keith C.
Of Tonawanda, NY, February 20, 2021. Loving companion of the late Judy Sparkes; dearest husband of the late Maureen (nee Cutting) Holmes. Keith was a retired employee of Erie County. He enjoyed motorcycles, golfing, and boating the Buffalo River. Keith found his son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Joanne, later in life, and they were with him at his time of passing. He will be missed by his family and countless friends. A gathering to celebrate Keith will be held in the summer. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Thoughts and prayers for your great loss. Keith was a long time school mate of mine. He was a very likable guy. May God strengthen his family and friends during this time.
Ted Whitus
March 1, 2021
Great friend from our high school crowd. Wish I could have seen you one more time. Rest In Peace, Keith.
Cynthia Pirello Grubisa
March 1, 2021
Keith was an honest, dependable and true friend ever since our childhood days on Pilgrim Road. A softball and hockey teammate, he was an excellent athlete which he was very proud of. So hard to imagine life without you in it, RIP dear friend.
Bob and Carol Marzec
March 1, 2021
All the best in heaven bud. Ride on.
Jeff & Loraine Yates
March 1, 2021
K-E with Keith,Good Guy,new him and maureen..well..saw him and he stopped and talked a few at the park last summer..RIP freind....
Irwin Myers
February 28, 2021
We will think about you often. We always had so much fun. I couldn´t be more sad that you aren´t with us. We will meet again my friend. RIP
Amy & George
February 28, 2021
R.I.P. Brother
Lewis Fineberg
February 28, 2021
So sad to lose such a good friend. Keith, you will be truly be missed by all. Till we meet again, Rest in peace my friend!
Don & Cindy Hulpiau
February 28, 2021
I knew Keith from the golf course, always happy and funny!! He will be missed. My condolences
Dave Krupp
February 28, 2021
Keith ,was a lifelong friend. I will miss him, but glad his pain is gone. All my love and prayers Keith! I love you
Marty Hogan Lloyd
February 28, 2021
So heartbreaking to hear of another high school friend passing. Such a terrible loss. My condolences go out to his family and to friends. Rest in Peace, Keith.
PETER BELDEN
February 28, 2021
Rest In Peace Keith. You will be sorely missed.
Dale & Sharon Przybysz
February 28, 2021
Keith was a great guy and bartender,lol He will be missed!!!! RIP
Rob Dymock
February 28, 2021
R.I.P. Brother.
Paul Wzontek
February 28, 2021
So many wonderful memories of our times together. Rest In Peace my friend.
Jim Leitzen
February 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. I'm really glad I got to see him a couple months ago.
Tammy
February 28, 2021
