HOLMES - Keith C.
Of Tonawanda, NY, February 20, 2021. Loving companion of the late Judy Sparkes; dearest husband of the late Maureen (nee Cutting) Holmes. Keith was a retired employee of Erie County. He enjoyed motorcycles, golfing, and boating the Buffalo River. Keith found his son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Joanne, later in life, and they were with him at his time of passing. He will be missed by his family and countless friends. A gathering to celebrate Keith will be held in the summer. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.