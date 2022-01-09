Menu
Keith A. "Rambo" JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
JOHNSON - Keith A. "Rambo"
Entered into eternal rest on January 4, 2022. He leaves to cherish his loving memories with a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, 2022, 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Avenue. Funeral Services to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your memories and online condolences at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue, NY
