JOHNSON - Keith A. "Rambo"Entered into eternal rest on January 4, 2022. He leaves to cherish his loving memories with a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, 2022, 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Avenue. Funeral Services to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your memories and online condolences at