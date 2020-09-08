Menu
Keith M. STOLZENBURG
September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosanne (Finucane); dear father of Anna and Eric Stolzenburg; son of Jacqueline (nee Adams) Brodfuehrer and the late Robert Stolzenburg; brother of Gary R. (Rebecca) Stolzenburg and Linda M. (Terrance) Boyle; brother-in-law of Mark J. (Mary) Finucane. No prior visitation. Services will be private. To view the service live-streamed Thursday at 10:00 AM please visit www.stolzenburg.alpinestreaming.com. Memorials may be made to the Keith Stolzenburg Scholarship Fund, c/o UB Foundation, PO Box 900, Buffalo, New York 14226-0900. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
