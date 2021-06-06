McBRIDE - Keith F., DVM
Keith passed away peacefully on Wed., May 26, 2021, at the age of 93. Keith was the beloved husband of Mary E. (nee Minshull) McBride for 69 years; devoted father of the late Scott D. (Anne M.) McBride and Jan (John) Snyder; loving grandfather of Sarah Snyder (Scott Anthony) and Macki Snyder (Justin Flori); brother of the late Richard and the late Douglas (late Nancy) McBride; and uncle to Carrie and John. He is also survived by many other caring and loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. Keith was the owner of McBride Small Animal Hospital in Tonawanda, which was founded by his father Frank in 1923. He was a military veteran and volunteer for numerous charitable organizations. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted in Keith's name and may be paid to the Kenmore Rotary Foundation, 64 Comet Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 or Kenton Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.