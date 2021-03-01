Menu
Keith P. PALMIERI
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
PALMIERI - Keith P.
Of Sanborn, NY, February 26, 2021. Husband of Linda M. (Wendt) Palmieri; father of Amy (James) Bos; grandfather of Leah and Emily; son of Peter C. and Nancy A. (Pharo) Palmieri; brother of Wendy (John) Farino; nephew of Norma (Joe) Sardina; son-in-law of Herbert and Ellen Wendt; brother-in-law of Jean (Robert) Burda, Patty (Ken) Anderson, Joellen (Kevin) Mearbell, Thomas (Tina) and Paul Wendt; also many cousins, nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 Noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Rd., Ransomville, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Assn. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
