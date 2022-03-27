Menu
Kelly CHIMERA
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
CHIMERA - Kelly (nee Pruyn)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 7, after a long battle with cancer. Daughter of the late William MacEwen Pruyn and the late Theresa (nee Kimball) Pruyn; stepdaughter of Patricia J. Pruyn; beloved sister of Reuel (Claudine LeFauve) Pruyn and Ryan (Katrina) Pruyn; loving and devoted aunt to Annabelle and William. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday (April 2), at 10 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
