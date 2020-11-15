DENEKA - Kelly L.
(nee Rounds)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest suddenly November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Kevin A. Deneka; devoted mother of Dylan and Madison; loving daughter of David and Sandra (nee Ahrens) Rounds; dear sister of Kimberly Rounds; caring daughter-in-law of Michael and Ruth (nee Lesniewski) Deneka; fond sister-in-law of Michelle (Paul) Phillips, Michael Jr., Andrij and Ryan Deneka; cherished aunt of Taylor, Madeyln, Clare, Mychajlo and Anya; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.