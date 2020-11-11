YUSKIW - Kelly L.
(nee Harrington)
Suddenly" November 6, 2020 of Blasdell, NY; wife of the late Terry Yuskiw; former wife of Patrick Connors; dearest mother of Jennifer (Adofo) Rodriquez, Patrick H. Connors and Abbey Gail Connors; also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of James Mullins, Sean Harrington and the late Michael (Lori) Harrington; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) where services will follow at 6:00 PM. *Masks will be required as well as social distancing and occupancy limitations*. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.