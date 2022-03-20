Menu
Kenneth J. AMANN
AMANN - Kenneth J.
February 13, 2022; of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of the late Joan P. (nee Wendel). Devoted family man and father of Linda S. (late Lawrence) Falcioni of Fort Erie, Ontario, Nancy L. (David) Stover and Cindy L. (Kevin) Hagen. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following visitation in St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville at 5:30 p.m. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
