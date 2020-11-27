RETZLAFF - Kenneth Arthur

Age 84, of Wheatfield, NY, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Niagara Hospice, on November 25, 2020, at his residence. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on October 8, 1936, son of the late Arthur and Lilly (Pfuhl) Retzlaff. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Sanborn. Ken graduated from Trott Vocational High School. He married Dianne Blank on May 17, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 wonderful years together. Ken was a farmer all his life, a member of the Wheatfield Zoning Board, then elected eight terms as a Wheatfield Town Councilman, serving for 32 years, and as Deputy Supervisor. He was a member of the Wheatfield Republican Club, was a trustee at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and a member of the building committee of the new addition of the church. Ken enjoyed golfing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin. Survivors include his loving wife; six children, Brian (Sandra) Retzlaff, Gary Retzlaff, Sandra (Steven) Lange, Carol (Leonard) Binns, David (Allison) Retzlaff, Dale (Lisa) Retzlaff; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice (Leonard) Walck; brother, Willis (Lois) Retzlaff; and brother-in-law, Darrell (Nancy) Blank. Friends may call on Saturday (Nov. 28) from 9-11 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6168 Walmore Road. Services will follow at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Thomas Thorstad officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, or Niagara Hospice. Arrangements by the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, Wheatfield, NY.







