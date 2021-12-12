Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth A. BALL
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
BALL - Kenneth A.
December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. (Bernhard) Ball; dear father of Michael (Therese) Ball and Denise (Scott) Budziszewski; grandfather of Kristin, Courtney, Kyle (Amber) Ball, Bailey Grace, and Camryn Budziszewski; great-grandfather of Aubrey and Easton; beloved of Maryanne Ciesielski; brother of the late Charlotte (late Pete) Bartkowiak, Franklin (Janet) and Early (late Charlotte) Ball; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 1-3 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Wednesday, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Ball proudly served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean war and was a 65 year member of Sprinkler Fitter Local 703-669.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
14
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sending condolences to the family. You will be missed dearly .
Wally & Crystal Ciesielski
Family
December 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. Thanks for the memories Uncle Kenny!
Debbie Persons
Family
December 14, 2021
Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters
December 13, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Ken.
Taylor Ciesielski
Family
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results