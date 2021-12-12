BALL - Kenneth A.

December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. (Bernhard) Ball; dear father of Michael (Therese) Ball and Denise (Scott) Budziszewski; grandfather of Kristin, Courtney, Kyle (Amber) Ball, Bailey Grace, and Camryn Budziszewski; great-grandfather of Aubrey and Easton; beloved of Maryanne Ciesielski; brother of the late Charlotte (late Pete) Bartkowiak, Franklin (Janet) and Early (late Charlotte) Ball; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 1-3 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Wednesday, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Ball proudly served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean war and was a 65 year member of Sprinkler Fitter Local 703-669.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.