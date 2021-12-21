BELLAMY - Kenneth P.
Of Tonawanda TWP, December 17, 2021, at age 54. Beloved companion of Kimberly Brock; loving father of Shealin Bellamy; step-dad of Michael and Mitchell Brock; brother of Lisa Bellamy; also survived by two nephews and a niece. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Wednesday 3-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM immediately following visitation. Ken was an employee of General Motors, Lockport. Please share online condolences at: www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.