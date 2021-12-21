Menu
Kenneth P. BELLAMY
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
BELLAMY - Kenneth P.
Of Tonawanda TWP, December 17, 2021, at age 54. Beloved companion of Kimberly Brock; loving father of Shealin Bellamy; step-dad of Michael and Mitchell Brock; brother of Lisa Bellamy; also survived by two nephews and a niece. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Wednesday 3-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM immediately following visitation. Ken was an employee of General Motors, Lockport. Please share online condolences at: www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Kolano Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. Ken was a great friend and co-worker...over the years we had the pleasure of working together at Amazon and General Motors...but it didn´t start there he always lent a helping hand anytime l was him while shopping at Wegmans ...you will be missed friend
Ayanna Cuevas-Nolley
Friend
December 25, 2021
So sorry, Kenny was such a great person! Knew him from Wegmans, always smiling and willing to help.
Mary Foegen
Work
December 21, 2021
