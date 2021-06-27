Menu
Kenneth Arnold BROECKER
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
BROECKER - Kenneth Arnold
Age 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 4, 2021. Kenneth was born to Benjamin Arnold Broecker and Viola Mary Niethe in Buffalo, New York, on April 13, 1933. Kenneth was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and served in the United States Air Force for 23 years where he earned many awards and honorable mentions. He was a Vietnam veteran. Kenneth was a faithful member of Saint Marks Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, he loved GOD, his family and his Country. Kenneth had many friends, loved to watch NASCAR races and going camping. Kenneth is survived by his children Kenneth Arnold Broecker Jr, Brenda Kay Short, Dori Lynn Linehan, Peggy Jo Davis, Kathy Mae Violanti, Karen Mary Kulaw and his sister Barbara Young. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service is will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, N.Y. on Saturday, July 10,2021 by the Rev. Keith Knupp at 10 am. Interment will follow in the Acacia Park Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church
North Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
LoriAnn DeShong
July 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Uncle Kenny´s passing! Uncle Kenny often reminded me how he and Aunt Barbara taught me how to drink a milkshake through a straw as a baby! And then he would laugh!
Laura Jagow
Family
July 1, 2021
Rest in peace, (great) Grandpa Broecker. Always loved you, you were a funny & sweet man to us. I always appreciated your kindness.
Sarah Broecker
Family
June 29, 2021
