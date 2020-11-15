Menu
Kenneth C. KALLIN
Kallin - Kenneth C.
November 13, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Kastel) Kallin; loving father of the late Keith, Kevin (Marylou), and Mark (Jackie); brother of Phyllis Ham; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services were private to the family. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Memorials may be made to Feed Hamburg, 6100 South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075, or the charity of your choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
