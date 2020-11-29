Menu
Kenneth C. KATHER
KATHER - Kenneth C.
November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary and Gertrude Kather. Devoted father of Janice (Calvin) Ellsworth, Paul (Mary Ellen), Jean (Earl Lovegrove), Mark (Sonia), Carol and Kevin (Cynthia); stepfather of Terrance (Renee) Dolan, Gail Bogdan, Timothy Dolan, and the late Linda Wells, Kathleen Bolognese and Thomas Dolan; loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Earl (Evelyn) Kather. Private funeral services where held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
