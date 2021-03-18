CARTER - Kenneth A.
March 15, 2021, dearest father of Stephanie (Jason) Pennington; devoted grandfather of Keira Pennington; dear brother of the late Hank, Richard, and Bobby Carter; dear uncle to Janine and Tiffany. The family will be present Sunday, March 21st, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Kenneth was a retired Amherst School teacher, longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a tutor for the church's ENERGY Literacy Program for Children, and a tenor in the choir. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service Wednesday, March 24th, at 1 PM via the Westminster Presbyterian Church (Buffalo) livestream link. If so desired, donations in Kenneth's memory may be made to the Westminister Presbyterian Church Energy Program at www.wedibuffalo.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.