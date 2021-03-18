Menu
Kenneth A. CARTER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CARTER - Kenneth A.
March 15, 2021, dearest father of Stephanie (Jason) Pennington; devoted grandfather of Keira Pennington; dear brother of the late Hank, Richard, and Bobby Carter; dear uncle to Janine and Tiffany. The family will be present Sunday, March 21st, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Kenneth was a retired Amherst School teacher, longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a tutor for the church's ENERGY Literacy Program for Children, and a tenor in the choir. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service Wednesday, March 24th, at 1 PM via the Westminster Presbyterian Church (Buffalo) livestream link. If so desired, donations in Kenneth's memory may be made to the Westminister Presbyterian Church Energy Program at www.wedibuffalo.org. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 trees offered in honor of Janine's uncle. Love to his family, one and all
Kathleen Wilson-Chevalier
March 24, 2021
i loved my grandfather so much and i will never foget the kindness he showed to us
Keira
March 21, 2021
My son,John Fisher, was a student of Mr. Carter´s . When I talked with him ,he mentioned that Mr . Carter was so helpful to him in his Jr. High years and was a mentor he will not forget. My husband and I are most grateful for his guidance! John now lives in Va with his family. Your family has my deepest sympathy. Cynthia Fisher
Cynthia Fisher
March 20, 2021
I had the pleasure of being in Mr. Carter's 7th grade homeroom. He was always so kind. Thinking of the entire family.
Morgan Day
March 18, 2021
Mr. Carter so inspired and influenced me to love the English language and polish my writing skills. He has had a major influence on my long standing career. He is deeply missed. Prayers to his family
Mary Ellen Haefner
March 18, 2021
