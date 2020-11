COLLIGNON - KennethOctober 28, 2020. Beloved husband of AnnaMarie (nee Fix) Collignon; loving father of Kevin (Molly) Collignon and Kathy (John) Mertz; cherished grandfather of Courntey, McKenna and Cameron Collignon. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com