Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth N. CONNERS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
CONNERS - Kenneth N.
December 29, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of Jacqueline Conners; devoted father of Renee (Brian) Conners-Wilkins; predeceased by his siblings, Norma (late Herman) Storfer, Lorraine Conners and Betty (late Lowell) LaMont; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3-6 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Prayer Service will be held Monday at 11 AM followed by an interment with Military Honors in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Conners was an United States Army Veteran and employee of the United States Post Office for 29 years. Share condolences on Kenneth's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
3
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
3
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.