CONNERS - Kenneth N.
December 29, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of Jacqueline Conners; devoted father of Renee (Brian) Conners-Wilkins; predeceased by his siblings, Norma (late Herman) Storfer, Lorraine Conners and Betty (late Lowell) LaMont; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3-6 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Prayer Service will be held Monday at 11 AM followed by an interment with Military Honors in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Conners was an United States Army Veteran and employee of the United States Post Office for 29 years.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.