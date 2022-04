DUKARM - Kenneth E., Sr.October 7, 2021, age 75. Beloved father of Kenneth E. (Lisa) Dukarm, Jr. and Tammy Jo Dukarm; loving grandfather of Elena James Dukarm; dear brother of Judy (Gary) Drabek and the late Elsworth, Marvin, Joseph Dukarm, Gene Lipp and Geraldine Lipp; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com