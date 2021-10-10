Menu
Kenneth E. DUKARM Sr.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
DUKARM - Kenneth E., Sr.
October 7, 2021, age 75. Beloved father of Kenneth E. (Lisa) Dukarm, Jr. and Tammy Jo Dukarm; loving grandfather of Elena James Dukarm; dear brother of Judy (Gary) Drabek and the late Elsworth, Marvin, Joseph Dukarm, Gene Lipp and Geraldine Lipp; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Shannon, Robert and Kimber
October 14, 2021
Tammy Jo - keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Take care.
Penny Higdon
October 11, 2021
Cousin who I grew up with in the old Pine Hill Neighborhood in Buffalo from my Mother's side of Family (Dukarm), great fellow bowler. We spent a lot of time in the then Schiller Park Bowling Lanes when we were young. We will sing to him , "The Parting Glass" in his honor and memory.
Mark & Joyce Kelly
Family
October 10, 2021
Rip Ken
John Weigel
Friend
October 10, 2021
My condolences on the passing of Ken , I worked with him at Williamsville Post Office .
Duane Bace
October 10, 2021
