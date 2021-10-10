DUKARM - Kenneth E., Sr.
October 7, 2021, age 75. Beloved father of Kenneth E. (Lisa) Dukarm, Jr. and Tammy Jo Dukarm; loving grandfather of Elena James Dukarm; dear brother of Judy (Gary) Drabek and the late Elsworth, Marvin, Joseph Dukarm, Gene Lipp and Geraldine Lipp; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.