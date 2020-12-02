RICHARDSON - Kenneth E.
Age 80 of Hamburg, NY, November 24, 2020. Husband of Anna (nee Garback) Richardson; father of Carl (Bernadette) Richardson, Elizabeth (James) Rock, Kevin (Brenda), Sean (Maria) and Alan (Stephanie) Richardson; grandfather of Tyler Richardson, Travis Richardson, Quinten Rock, Rebecca Rock, Emma Rock, Mike Manges, Katy Richardson, Chase (Courtney) Titherington, Chelsey (Matthew) Kuss and Trae Richardson; great-grandfather of Lila Titherington; son of the late Carlyle and Eleanor (nee Gates) Richardson; brother of the late Nancy (Jerre) Mitchell and the late Judy (late Edward) Ward. Ken was a 1957 graduate of Cassadaga Valley High School. Following high school, Ken served his country in the US Navy. He then went on to work over 40 years at National Fuel where he held the position of Assistant Superintendent of Gas Control. Ken was a former member of the Village of Cassadaga Board serving as both a trustee and as mayor. He was involved as a Cub Scout leader and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. Services for Ken will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.