FARLEY - Kenneth B. December 18, 2020, of Buffalo, age 51. Beloved son of James (Diann) Farley; besides his loving parents, he leaves to mourn two children, Kenneth Jr. and Myel Farley; two sisters Karyn (Larry) Colter and Thayron (Dexter) Carter; also mourning Kenneth's passing is a nephew, two nieces, aunts, cousins, Godfather, many friends and his faithful companion. Kenneth enjoyed working as a Master Barber for over 30 years. Services will be private. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham, Buffalo, NY.
My sincere condolences and prayers to the Farley family.
SHAWN C JACKSON
December 24, 2020
My condolences to the Farley family. Kenny will be truly missed.
Karen Kassem
December 23, 2020
Hi this is his 13 year old niece.. I just wanted to say that he was an amazing, loving, happy man. And we all miss him more than i can even explain. I remember one year we all did Thanksgiving and Christmas together. That was one of the many happy memories in life that I'll be sure to hold onto..
Laryn Coulter
December 22, 2020
Diane and family I'm so very sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Deidre Carswell
December 22, 2020
Sending my prayers and sincere condolences to Kenny's entire family and friends. RIP Class of 1987 BTS Classmate.
Tara C Fleming-Jefferson
December 22, 2020
My condolences to Kenneth's family he were a very gentleman from High school BTS... My sincerely condolences