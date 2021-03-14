Menu
Kenneth W. FENTNER
FENTNER - Kenneth W.
March 11, 2021. Father of Gale (David) Haverly; grandfather of Crystal Ludwick and Carlie (Joseph) Snider; great-grandfather of six; brother of the late Robert (Joanne) Fentner; uncle of Robin (David) Privitera; great-uncle of six. Family will be present on Monday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd. (one mile north of Maple Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Chapel in Swormville on Tuesday at 10:30 AM followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Chapel
Swormville, NY
Mar
16
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
NY
